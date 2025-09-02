Ashington and Blyth Town play out a drab draw in first ever Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division derby game

There was little to excite the fans. Picture: Ian Brodie

The first ever derby clash between these Ashington and Blyth Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division ended in a stalemate after a dour and drab encounter at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

However, the visitors will be the happier of the outfits to share the spoils after having to play all but five minutes of the second half with 10 men after Marcus Giles was sent off for a second yellow card by referee Alex Clark.

For home supporters, the game was an improvement on Ashington’s 1-1 draw against Blyth Spartans on Bank Holiday Monday, even if it came nowhere near to reaching any great heights.

In the fourth minute, skipper Joe Gibson flicked the ball over the bar after a free-kick was played into the danger zone by Cam Gascoigne, who was one of three ex-Colliers in their starting line-up.

But there was a quick response by Ashington as barely 60 seconds later, a diagonal ball from right to left from Ryan Wombwell found Craig Spooner and when he passed inside to Jake Orrell, the midfielder’s effort from 25 yards was held by ‘keeper Neil De Jesus.

It was Orrell who also drove narrowly wide before Adam Johnson whipped the ball across the face of the Ashington goal.

However, just past the quarter hour mark, the Colliers ought to have gone ahead after they opened up the Blyth defence.

Josh Gilchrist found Orrell but when he pulled the ball across, Liam Henderson side-footed wide with the goal at his mercy.

De Jesus collected a shot from Spooner then, when play switched, Rory Powell got ahead of Johnson to make a vital headed interception from a right wing cross.

Blyth had made the better start then Ashington had a spell of their own until the game levelled out but remained goal-less at half time.

Five minutes into the second half, the visitors were reduced in number.

Marcus Giles, who had been booked in the first period for dissent, fouled Jay Hornsby near the touchline and was shown a second yellow card followed by a red after the referee had consulted his assistant.

Within minutes Blyth broke quickly from an Ashington corner. Gascoigne played the ball to Johnson but his effort was directed straight at ‘keeper Tyler Jones.

Gilchrist had a shot which was turned around for a corner by De Jesus and from the flag kick, Ryan Wombwell’s header was cleared off the line.

A misplaced clearance by De Jesus fell to Spooner but his half volley was gratefully saved by the ‘keeper.

Ashington could not break down a resolute Blyth defence and after Spooner had curled the ball just wide, the game drifted into a tame affair with referee Clark brandishing more yellow cards than chances created.

However there was almost a late twist in the tale as the 10 men staged a late burst.

In the third minute of stoppage time Noah Millington fired over then Sam Fishburn was through but was denied by Jones.

Before the start of the game, players, officials and supporters celebrated the life of lifelong Ashington supporter Craig Dickinson, who tragically passed away recently, with a minute’s applause. A bucket collection in aid of Andy’s Man Club was also held.