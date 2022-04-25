Ashington aim for 'just reward' in cup final

Cup Final.

Harmison will lead his hometown club out against Newcastle Benfield on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) at North Shields’ Daren Persson Stadium - with the game having an 11am kick-off.

The two sides are logged at two wins each from four clashes during the season, and Harmison is under no illusions that their fifth meeting will be anything other than a tough clash.

“We’ll be approaching the final just like any other game to be fair,” said the 36 year old, “We’ve played well against Newcastle Benfield a few times this year but it didn’t really matter who our opponents were going to be because whoever you play in a final you know it’s going to be a hard match.

"We’ll be training twice this week and prepare as normal. We’ll go into the match really confident - we’ve won a couple of games against them and they have got the better of us on a couple of occasions but it’s always a good game when we play them and the lads are all looking forward to it.”

The venue for the match brings back happy memories for Harmison - who is one of a handful of ex North Shields players in the Ashington squad: “I loved my time at North Shields,” he added, “Obviously we will not be playing in front of the home crowd - but I’m sure the Colliers fans will come out in their droves to support us and do what they have all season by giving us a lot of backing.

"If they do that, then it’ll probably feel like a home game especially on a bank holiday and hopefully we can give them something to be happy about.”

Harmison said it will be a ‘massive’ day for the Woodhorn Lane outfit: “It doesn’t matter what cup it is, to get to the final and have the chance of getting some silverware would be massive for the club and the players who have worked so hard this year.