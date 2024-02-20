Ashington AFC secures future of Woodhorn Lane ground with new lease agreement
The club thanked council-owned developer Advance Northumberland for facilitating the deal, which allows the club to stay until 2049.
Club chairman Brian Shotton said: “Our aims this season were to secure our tenure at Woodhorn Lane, carry out essential ground improvements, and ultimately stay in the Northern Premier League East.
“We are well on the way to achieving these goals, and we would like to thank Advance Northumberland, our valued sponsors, local councillors, and fantastic supporters for helping us get to where we are as a club off the field.
“We have come a long way in five years and I am thankful for everyone who has played their part.
“In addition to securing our immediate future, this extended lease opens doors for further development, enabling us to enhance the stadium and clubhouse and create a community asset we can all take pride in.”