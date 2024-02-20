News you can trust since 1854
Ashington AFC secures future of Woodhorn Lane ground with new lease agreement

Ashington Football Club has secured the future of its Woodhorn Lane ground by signing a new lease agreement.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
The club thanked council-owned developer Advance Northumberland for facilitating the deal, which allows the club to stay until 2049.

Club chairman Brian Shotton said: “Our aims this season were to secure our tenure at Woodhorn Lane, carry out essential ground improvements, and ultimately stay in the Northern Premier League East.

“We are well on the way to achieving these goals, and we would like to thank Advance Northumberland, our valued sponsors, local councillors, and fantastic supporters for helping us get to where we are as a club off the field.

Ashington AFC will play at Woodhorn Lane until 2049. (Photo by Google)Ashington AFC will play at Woodhorn Lane until 2049. (Photo by Google)
“We have come a long way in five years and I am thankful for everyone who has played their part.

“In addition to securing our immediate future, this extended lease opens doors for further development, enabling us to enhance the stadium and clubhouse and create a community asset we can all take pride in.”