Karl Ross strikes and scores for Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

This was their sixth league win in seven matches and as Whitley Bay went down 3-1 at home to Guisborough, the Colliers are now third in the first division of the Ebac Northern League.

Craig Spooner, restored to a midfield role, netted a brace and could – and should – have hit a hat trick. Skipper Ben Harmison and Karl Ross also made the score sheet and the Wansbeck side turned in an impressive performance on a gluepot of a pitch in front of a crowd of 459.

The home side began well and Spooner ought to have given the Colliers the lead in only the fourth minute.

Craig Spooner scored two of the goals - but he should have got three! Picture: Ian Brodie

After neat approach play involving Andrew Cartwright and Dan Maguire, Ben Harmison laid the ball off to Spooner but after doing all the hard work as he cut inside and beat two defenders, he blazed over.

In a rare attack, West’s Gary Brown had a shot pushed away by keeper Karl Dryden before the Colliers knocked on the door again.

Maguire played the ball through to Cartwright, whose early cross was blocked, then 60 seconds later, only a brilliant save from keeper Daniel Cameron denied Spooner.

Sampson set up the number ten, whose volley from the edge of the area was goalbound until Cameron tipped it onto the bar and over.

Ben Sampson battles for the ball. Picture: Ian Brodie

West featured, as a low effort from skipper Jordan Blinco was pushed away to his right by Dryden, then a quick turn and shot by Charlie Watt was held by the stopper.

Ashington had dominated possession from the first whistle and it came as no surprise when they took the lead in the 34th minute.

Following a throw in on the right, the ball found its way to Spooner who drove in from 18 yards wide of keeper Cameron.

The Colliers’ second – which arrived in the 43rd minute – was the culmination of patient build-up play on the left which started with Harmison.

Damen Mullen and Maguire then played a one-two and when the former clipped the ball to the far post, Spooner was on hand to volley home.

After going in at the break with a two-goal cushion, Ashington effectively wrapped the game up in the opening stages of the second period.

Two minutes in and Harmison nodded in a precision corner from the left by Cartwright before the goal of the game arrived in the 51st minute.

With a couple of opponents in close attendance, Sampson wriggled his way out of a cul-de-sac on the halfway line and after swift link up play involving Harmison, Maguire and a lay off from Spooner, Karl Ross unleashed a right footer from the edge of the box which rocketed inside the upright.

In the closing stages, Ashington could have gone nap but substitute Lee Mason and Cartwright were both denied by Cameron, then Mason and Harmison combined to set up sub Paul Robinson but he blazed over.

• Ashington are next in action on Friday night (February 24) against Newcastle Benfield (7.30pm kick off).