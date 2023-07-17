News you can trust since 1854
Ashington AFC manager Ian Skinner delighted with opening Northern Premier League and FA Cup fixtures

The Northern Premier League released the new fixture list last week, and Ashington manager Ian Skinner is upbeat about it.
By Brian Bennett
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

The Colliers start their campaign with a home tie against North Shields in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 5, then a week later play their first game in the NPL for more than 50 years when they take on Brighouse at Woodhorn Lane.

Skinner said: “It’s always nice to start with a home game and we have been blessed with two in a week in the FA Cup and the league.

“We will gather as much information as we can on Brighouse, but the early indications suggest that they are in a similar situation to ourselves whereby they have had quite a turnover of players.

“However all we can do is to make sure we are prepared and ready to go.

“We have a few more friendlies before that game so they should really get us up to speed.”

Ashington take on neighbours Bedlington Terriers on Wednesday evening (July 19) at Woodhorn Lane then go to Craik Park on Saturday (July 22) to pit their wits against Morpeth Town.

The Colliers beat Whitley Bay 3-2 on Saturday, after leading 3-0 at one point, leading Skinner to say he would have liked his team to show better game management.

Ian Skinner will be hoping to have lots to celebrate as the new season starts with two home games. Picture: Ian Brodie

He added: “It was an excellent workout, but the most pleasing aspect for me was that I can see how things are coming together a little bit in terms of how we are trying to play, which is slightly different from last season.”

