The 76th minute substitute netted from the edge of the area, finding the corner of the net after excellent work by fellow sub Paul Robinson.

Although they left it late to break down a stubborn and well organised Carlisle rearguard, it was nothing more than the Colliers deserved on a wet night in Wansbeck.

Ashington’s approach play was decent but they left their supporters frustrated by a lack of cohesion in the final third.

Dean Briggs was the game's only goalscorer. (Image: Ian Brodie)

After a series of first half chances, an Ashington corner saw Craig Spooner’s shot instinctively flicked goalwards by Dan Maguire, but the ball brushed against the outside of the post.

In the 71st minute Spooner hit the woodwork himself with a right footer from the edge of the area rattling the crossbar.

When sub Scott Heslop dragged his shot wide after a ball over the top from McKinnon, time was starting to run out for the Colliers.

But in the 84th minute Robinson’s skill on the left saw him cut inside before finding Briggs whose assured finish sent the home fans wild.

Ashington safely negotiated the closing stages despite playing the five minutes of time added on with Heslop soldiering on after a foot injury.

Goalscroer Briggs said: “It’s about time. The last time I scored was at the end of August so I was buzzing to get the winner tonight.

“Paul Robinson has made the run and the ball has dropped to me, and it was probably a good thing that I did not have any time to think about it.

“I just tried to hit the target and luckily it went in the bottom corner.”

The 26-year-old added: “It has been a pretty frustrating season for me with injuries and not getting a good run of games so I would like to get a few more goals before the end of the season.