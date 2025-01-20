Ashington add former Spennymoor and Stockton striker to squad
The 24-year-old was included in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Sherwood Colliery and came on as a substitute just past the hour mark.
The contest finished all square at 1-1 with Ryan Wombwell on target for the Colliers with a late equaliser.
Afterwards Jackson said: “I’m excited about joining Ashington and to start playing again – hopefully I can score a few goals. As soon as the manager (Nick Gray) rang me it was a no-brainer to join.
“It was good to get on as a substitute today – I thought I did alright – and maybes could have scored but the defender got back to clear.
“We had a better second half today but I thought we dropped two points really because we could have won.”
Ashington boss Nick Gray said: “I’ve known Cieran for a few years. He’s been at Spennymoor and Stockton – both good clubs – and although we are getting better, we need to be looking to improve even more and probably in the attacking third.
“Cieran is a player who will give us tenacity and he’s a livewire who will put his body on the line.
“He’ll not score 25 goals a season but will create chances for others and work hard for the team, and won’t give the opposition defence time on the ball.”
He continued: “I’ve admired him for a good while and he’ll give us something which we haven’t got and that will be a plus for us.”
Striker Michael Ndiweni has left the club.
