Ashington add former Spennymoor and Stockton striker to squad

Goalmouth action from Ashington's game against Sherwood Colliery. Cieran Jackson made his debut in the second half. Picture: Dave A Porter

Ashington’s new striker, Cieran Jackson, said at the weekend that he is excited about joining the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was included in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Sherwood Colliery and came on as a substitute just past the hour mark.

The contest finished all square at 1-1 with Ryan Wombwell on target for the Colliers with a late equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Jackson said: “I’m excited about joining Ashington and to start playing again – hopefully I can score a few goals. As soon as the manager (Nick Gray) rang me it was a no-brainer to join.

“It was good to get on as a substitute today – I thought I did alright – and maybes could have scored but the defender got back to clear.

“We had a better second half today but I thought we dropped two points really because we could have won.”

Ashington boss Nick Gray said: “I’ve known Cieran for a few years. He’s been at Spennymoor and Stockton – both good clubs – and although we are getting better, we need to be looking to improve even more and probably in the attacking third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cieran is a player who will give us tenacity and he’s a livewire who will put his body on the line.

“He’ll not score 25 goals a season but will create chances for others and work hard for the team, and won’t give the opposition defence time on the ball.”

He continued: “I’ve admired him for a good while and he’ll give us something which we haven’t got and that will be a plus for us.”

Striker Michael Ndiweni has left the club.