Another home defeat leaves Alnwick bottom of league table

Alnwick Town 1-3 Hebburn Town

Alnwick went down to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Hebburn Town when the teams met at St James’ Park in a Northern League Division 2 fixture on Saturday.

Following initial concerns over the suitability of the pitch, the surface was deemed playable in the morning and they got off to a good start when Rob Baker lobbed the visiting goalkeeper to give the home side a 1-0 lead after 16 minutes.

Hebburn, however, were not for rolling over, and on the half hour Callum Smith shot over the bar.

The equaliser came in the 37th minute when Dan Robinson crossed to the back post where Peter Jones was able to direct his header into the net.

It remained 1-1 at the break and there wasn’t much between the sides in the opening exchanges of the second half.

Alnwick looked as if they might go on to take another welcome point, but substitutions affected the flow of the game and the visitors took the lead after 75 minutes when Robinson found the net.

Just seven minutes later and it was 3-1, with Jones the scorer, his second of the game.

The win lifted Hebburn up to third place in the table, just four points behind leaders Northallerton.

Alnwick, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom with 14 points from their 27 games, four behind second bottom Darlington RA.

Alnwick: Hodgson, Brotherick, Lowes D (Lowes J), Laidlaw (Hay), Scott, Straughan, Douglas, Westphal, Riddell, Baker, Robson (Laviers).

*On Tuesday night, Alnwick were due to play away against Bedlington Terriers in the Northern League, but the game was postponed after it was deemed the pitch unplayable.

On Saturday, (February 17),Alnwick are without a fixture - their next game is not scheduled until Saturday February 24, when they are due to play Heaton Stannington (away).

* On Sunday (February 18), Alnwick Town Ladies will take on Newcastle United Reserves in the semi-finals of the Women’s County Cup.

The game is being played at the Northumbria University Campus at Coach Lane in Benton, Newcastle and is due to kick off at 1pm.