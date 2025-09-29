Another draw for Rothbury with Bains on target again

Hotshot Adam Bains was on target again for Rothbury. Picture: Susan Aynsley.

Rothbury’s prolific striker Adam Bains was on target again in Rothbury’s 2-2 draw at Hexham in the Northern Alliance First Division.

Bains has netted 11 times so far in the league this season and he struck just four minutes after Joe Connor had put away the Coquetdale side’s opener as they went 2-0 up following a half-time blast from boss Tom Macpherson.

But Hexham hit back with goals from Max Gradwell and Michael Clemminson in seven minutes after the hour mark. Keeper Will Hindmarsh pulled off some spectacular saves in an end-to-end encounter.

Rothbury are proving hard to beat, but their sixth drawn game of the season has seen them drop down the table into 11th spot.

The Reds will be looking to turn those draws into wins, starting at home to Wallsend Boys Club on Saturday.

Stobswood were beaten 4-0 at home by second-placed Killingworth and Morpeth went down 3-2 at leaders Whitley Bay SC.

Morpeth face a tough trip to Killingworth this weekend, while Stobswood go to Hexham looking to pull away from the danger zone.

Man-of-the-match Jack Grisdale was on target and Luke Strangeways added the other in North Sunderland’s 2-2 draw at Blyth Rangers in the Second Division. The fourth-placed Fishermen host Forest Hall at Seafields.

Alnmouth United progressed in the North East Combination’s Copa de Presidentes with as they turned things around in the second half to beat Westgate 4-2.

Longhoughton Rangers A also went into round two as they were 6-2 winners over Walkergate, but Lowick went out as they were beaten 2-0 at New Barber Park by Stobswood Reserves.

The rest of the NNFL sides play their first round ties in the competition on Saturday, with Alnwick Percy Rovers taking on North Tyne and Westholme, Rothbury Reserves hosting Cramlington United Reserves, Swarland playing Cramlington Blue Star and Wooler facing Haltwhistle Jubilee development.