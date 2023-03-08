Sam Fishburn keeps possession against Marske United. Picture: Michael Briggs

The result came on the heels of a defeat at Lancaster City the previous Saturday to leave the Highwaymen perched above the drop zone, with a five-point cushion but knowing the sides below them have games in hand.

The game at Marske started brightly enough, with Town on top and creating sporadic moments of promise in a game which had all the hallmarks of two sides battling the drop.

But the Highwaymen couldn’t make their good start count, spurning a glorious opportunity to take the lead in the early stages when Jack Foalle fired a near post strike straight at Oli Swann in the Seasiders’ goal.

They’d be left to rue that miss on 42 minutes when the home side took the lead through Kev Burgess. The defender rose highest at a corner to head across goalkeeper Dan Lowson and into the back of the net.

A setback turned into a mountain to climb in the 59th minute as Marske scored again.

Connor Smith strode through two challenges and was left with the easy task of rolling it across goal for an Adam Boyes tap-in.

It effectively killed the game off and although Morpeth’s effort couldn’t be faulted, the nature of the goals conceded and the lack of cutting edge up front will have caused concern for manager Craig Lynch.

His side did muster a consolation deep into stoppage time, when captain Jeff Henderson bundled in a near post header from a corner.

It was almost the same narrative the previous week when slipping to a 2-1 loss at Lancaster.

The visitors, once again, made a hugely encouraging start with lots of the ball and created a couple of golden chances, with Andrew Johnson denied on six minutes by the goalkeeper before Connor Thomson blasted over from the edge of the box.

Conceding before half time through David Norris didn’t help their cause, and the challenge was made even worse when Nic Evangelinos netted from the spot on 61 minutes.

Town did reduce the deficit on 65 minutes through a Matty Cornish goal – his second in two games – but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.