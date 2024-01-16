Another convincing win for league leaders Morpeth Town Ladies as they hit five at home

Morpeth Town Ladies put in a five-star performance as they strolled to a 5-0 win over Haydon Bridge United in their latest outing.

The lasses have been in excellent form this season, their debut campaign as a side after forming over the summer, and continued their sparkling run of results with a resounding win at Craik Park.

The hosts took the lead on six minutes through a predictable and consistent source of goals in leading scorer Orla Callaghan, who was named Player of the Match.

The striker doubled her tally, and her side’s, on 25 minutes.

Nicole Pill effectively put the game beyond doubt by half time with a third goal for Morpeth on 40 minutes.

Paige Capstaff ensured the second half would start as the first had ended with a goal on 56 minutes, before Alyssa Phillips rounded off the scoring by netting the home side’s fifth of the day on 71 minutes. That was their 21st goal in their last six league games, conceding just one – in last week’s 4-1 win against Heddon United FC – in that time.

It’s a victory that keeps the lasses top of the Northumberland Football League Women’s Division One, six points clear of a Berwick Rangers outfit that have four games in hand.

Town Ladies are next in action when travelling to Haydon Bridge for the reverse of their last fixture on Sunday.