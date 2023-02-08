Angry Ashington boss Skinner blasts 'lackadaisical' players
Furious Ashington FC manager Ian Skinner said Pickering Town’s late winner last Saturday was ‘unacceptable’ and that his side are ‘too loose and lackadaisical’ in the final third, writes Brian Bennett.
After winning three games on the bounce, the Colliers dominated the game from start to finish, yet left Mill Lane empty handed.The Wansbeck outfit went a goal behind in the first half, but just when it looked as if they were going to take at least a share of the spoils through substitute Luke Salmon, the Pikes scored with five minutes remaining.“Obviously, I’m very disappointed,” said Skinner afterwards. "But the story of the recent games is that we get into the final third and are too loose and too lackadaisical and we don’t take enough care of it (the ball).
"I’ve said this before, that it’s the hardest part of the pitch to get into because that’s where goals are scored, so players defend that area really, really manfully.
"We got into great positions two or three times but didn’t take advantage of it and got caught with a classic sucker punch from a free-kick.
"I didn’t think it was a free-kick, but then we haven’t defended a ball into the box and they (Pickering) have scored.”He continued: “We got in at half-time and I didn’t say a great deal because I’m not a manager who screams and shouts, or rants and raves, but I found it really difficult not to lose my temper.
"Second half, Pickering are going to do what you would do. They are finding points hard to come by so they sit in and try to invite us on and play a little bit on the break, and their forwards worked very hard when they got the ball up to them.
"They kicked the ball off the pitch as far as they could and again that’s part and parcel of the game. It’s a side of the game that frustrates you because if you are leading and do it, everyone thinks it’s great, but if you’re behind like we were and are trying to get back into the contest, you think it’s terrible.”He went on: “We got an equaliser and you then think ‘we might just go on to win it.’ But after we had worked hard, taking everything that came at us, to concede again to what was their only shot in the second half is not acceptable and beyond belief to be fair.”He added: “There’s just something about us in that final third because we’ve gone from being free-scoring to struggling to score goals.
"We had had a run of three wins on the bounce and then all of a sudden, we have this plummet where our standards really drop. So now I’ll have to get after them again to get back to the standards they are capable of and I shouldn’t have to do that with this group. They are better than they are showing at the moment.He continued: “We were playing a team who knew it was going to be a really difficult game playing against what is a good Ashington side. They knew they were going to have to work hard and battle and scrap for everything and when teams do that at the minute, my team struggles. Coin my favourite phrase ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ - I keep hammering that home and today is an example of it.”Without a fixture in midweek, the Colliers travel to face an in-form Guisborough Town side on Saturday (February 11) before they play Redcar Athletic at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday February 14.For Saturday’s trip to Teesside, Skinner will await fitness reports from skipper Ben Harmison, Darren Lough, Dan Maguire and Jordan Summerly.