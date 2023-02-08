Ashington FC manager Ian Skinner. Picture www.ashingtonafc.com

After winning three games on the bounce, the Colliers dominated the game from start to finish, yet left Mill Lane empty handed.The Wansbeck outfit went a goal behind in the first half, but just when it looked as if they were going to take at least a share of the spoils through substitute Luke Salmon, the Pikes scored with five minutes remaining.“Obviously, I’m very disappointed,” said Skinner afterwards. "But the story of the recent games is that we get into the final third and are too loose and too lackadaisical and we don’t take enough care of it (the ball).

"I’ve said this before, that it’s the hardest part of the pitch to get into because that’s where goals are scored, so players defend that area really, really manfully.

"We got into great positions two or three times but didn’t take advantage of it and got caught with a classic sucker punch from a free-kick.

"I didn’t think it was a free-kick, but then we haven’t defended a ball into the box and they (Pickering) have scored.”He continued: “We got in at half-time and I didn’t say a great deal because I’m not a manager who screams and shouts, or rants and raves, but I found it really difficult not to lose my temper.

"Second half, Pickering are going to do what you would do. They are finding points hard to come by so they sit in and try to invite us on and play a little bit on the break, and their forwards worked very hard when they got the ball up to them.

"They kicked the ball off the pitch as far as they could and again that’s part and parcel of the game. It’s a side of the game that frustrates you because if you are leading and do it, everyone thinks it’s great, but if you’re behind like we were and are trying to get back into the contest, you think it’s terrible.”He went on: “We got an equaliser and you then think ‘we might just go on to win it.’ But after we had worked hard, taking everything that came at us, to concede again to what was their only shot in the second half is not acceptable and beyond belief to be fair.”He added: “There’s just something about us in that final third because we’ve gone from being free-scoring to struggling to score goals.

