Andrew Johnson reflects on his return to Ashington FC after picking up a goal, and an injury

Andrew Johnson in action for Ashington, his home town club. Picture: Ian Brodie

Andrew Johnson has had quite a mixed bag since he re-joined Ashington.

The midfielder, who played for the Colliers as a teenager, left his home town club nine years ago and went on to have highly successful four year spells with both Spennymoor Town and Morpeth Town – two clubs higher up the footballing pyramid – before coming back to Woodhorn Lane.

He came on as a substitute in the 1-0 home victory over Bradford Park Avenue before being named in the starting 11 to face Grimsby Borough at the Lane. He scored in the second half to put his side 2-0 ahead against The Wilderness Boys, but the visitors staged a late comeback to claim a 2-2 draw and a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a case of so far so good for Johnson – who celebrated his 37th birthday last month – until he limped off just before the half hour mark in Wednesday’s 4-1 win against North Shields in the first round of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup.

With time to reflect, Johnson – an area development manager at the Newcastle United Foundation – spoke about his return to the club. “It’s good to be back and it was also good to get a win and be a part of it against Bradford,” he said.

“The game was open a little bit because they were pushing forward so it suited me and I thought we looked threatening going forward.

“I haven’t had any pre-season but I got in a couple of times down the left and felt ok when I came on. I think I’ve started two games all season and probably played a combined total of 150 minutes overall so it’s not a lot of football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his goal against Grimsby, he said: “I thought it was a good team performance bar the last five to 10 minutes.

“They were a decent side but I thought we were really dangerous going forward and always looked like scoring. On a personal note, I felt good and sharp and I was delighted to get a goal because I’ve always tried to pride myself on goals and assists.

“Wilson Kneeshaw did brilliantly to dance past a couple of players and he’s put it on a plate for me. I thought that the defender was going to cut the ball out and my first shot was blocked, but thankfully I put the rebound in.”

On the down side, Johnson was forced off against North Shields at the Daren Persson Stadium and says Ashington’s 10-day break without a game is perfect timing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To start two games in five days was probably a bit too much for me at this stage,” he said. “I picked up a leg injury when I had a shot – so the rest will do me the world of good.”

He concluded: “I’ve always wanted Ashington to be successful so I’m no different to anyone else – I just want to represent myself well, try my best and put on some performances.”