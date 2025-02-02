Anderson nets late leveller as Alnwick make a point

Max Anderson hit a last-gasp leveller as Alnwick Town pulled off a smash and grab to take a point at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

The hosts had just been reduced to ten men when a red card was brandished and Anderson frustrated them further when, in the third minute of time added on, he drilled his shot into the top corner.

“It was a great performance against a strong and physical side,” said boss Richie Latimer afterwards.

“We matched them, particularly in the second half, and deserved our point. We could also have pinched it at the very end.”

Alnwick are back at St. James's Park twice this week

Alnwick had a double-header at St. James’s Park this week with second-placed Jarrow making the trip up to Northumberland on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s important game against Grangetown Boys Club.

Grangetown are second-bottom of the table and the black and whites will look to pull off a League double after their 1-0 win at the B&W Lifting Stadium back in August.

Anderson was on target in that fixture too, putting away a 61st minute penalty to win it.

Town remain 17th in the Northern league Second Division table, four points clear of Northumbrian neighbours Bedlington Terriers and with a game in hand.

Alnwick Town Ladies meanwhile went down to a 3-1 defeat at Spennymoor Town in the North East Regional Premier League.

After a long spell of inaction, the black and whites suffered only their third loss of the season.

They remain in third position and will be looking for an improvement when they host Sunderland West End on Sunday.