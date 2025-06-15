Anderson hits seven in Charities Cup quarter finals
Hadda Mad Dogs are into the last four of the Berwick Charities Cup following a huge 11-0 success against LM7 Free Trade, with Max Anderson netting seven times in the bumper win.
They were joined in semi-finals of the long-standing Stanks contest by Net 6 and Chill, who beat South Sundays 6-3.
Danny James scored twice and was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Cowe, Chad Patterson, Ben Burton and Louie Arnold.
Alnmouth play Moves like Wagga on Saturday evening (6.30pm kick-off) with other fixtures on the competition Facebook page.