Anderson hits seven in Charities Cup quarter finals

The fixtures are coming thick and fast at the Stanks

Hadda Mad Dogs are into the last four of the Berwick Charities Cup following a huge 11-0 success against LM7 Free Trade, with Max Anderson netting seven times in the bumper win.

They were joined in semi-finals of the long-standing Stanks contest by Net 6 and Chill, who beat South Sundays 6-3.

Danny James scored twice and was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Cowe, Chad Patterson, Ben Burton and Louie Arnold.

Alnmouth play Moves like Wagga on Saturday evening (6.30pm kick-off) with other fixtures on the competition Facebook page.