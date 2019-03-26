Anderson Cup win for Newbiggin in NNL

Newbiggin lifted the first silverware of the season in the North Northumberland League when they beat Wooler 3-2 in the final of the Anderson Cup at St james’ Park in Alnwick on Friday.

Newbiggin made the better start and took a three goal lead with goals from Jordan Denton and Stephen Lucas who netted twice.

Wooler came more into the game and pulled a goal back just before half time with a Sam Cowens’ goal. In the second half the game was even as both sides created chances with no finishing touch until Tom Allan netted a second for Wooler to set up a frantic finish but Newbiggin held on to take the trophy .

In the quarter-finals of the Robson Cup North Sunderland woin 3-1 away against Alnwick Town Development.

A youthful Alnwick team matched their stronger opponents for much of the game but just ran out of steam during the final stages .

Goals from Tom Vickers after 20 and 22 minutes gave the visitors the lead at half time.

Alnwick started strongly after half time and their pressure paid off after 60 minutes when Alan Wallace pulled a goal back, but as they tired Tom Vickers netted again to complete his hat-trick and seal the win .

Amble Masons had a 4-3 extra-time win over Embleton & Craster.

Richard Stanwix gave Craster a lead at half time. In the second half Max Sanson equalised for Masons but a Evan Moir goal restored the visitors’ lead before Masons hit back and a Joe Flanighan goal sent the game into extra time. Goals from Robson Scott and Flanighan saw the Masons progress into the semi – finals.

In the league, Ashington Town won 3-2 away to Alnmouth. The visitors took the lead after three minutes through Ben Cairns. Alnmouth equalised with a Judd Donohoe goal on 10 minutes, but Ashington restored their lead as Luke McMahon (24) and Stephen Frater (40) saw the visitors ahead at half time. The second half was fairly quiet but a 70th minute goal from Michael Brown gave Alnmouth hope, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

* Fixtures for Saturday (March 30) are:

League - Alnwick Town dev v Alnmouth United; Amble St Cuthbert v Craster & Embleton; Lowick v Newbiggin; North Sunderland v Wooler.