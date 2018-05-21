Amble Tavern tops in Sunday League table

Amble Tavern were crowned Blyth&Wansbeck Sunday League Premier Division champions on Sunday after beating Bedlington Social club 4-3.

Goals for the Tavern were scored by star man Brad McLellen (2), Craig Muter and Matty Graham.

On target for the Social Club were Craig Webb, Joe Moscrop and Michael Angus. Joe Moscrop was named as their star man.

At the end of the game, league chairman Colin Douglas presented the trophy to the Amble skipper. This makes up for last season when they lost the title in the very last game.

The team are pictured with the championship trophy. Picture by Steve Miller