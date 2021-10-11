Amble only local side to progress in Minor Cup

Action from North Sunderrland v Newbiggin in the NFA Minor Cup, which Newbiggin won 3-0.

They beat Rothbury 4-3 on penalties after the sides had drawn 3-3 after the normal 90 minutes.

Amble opened up a 2-0 first half lead through Liam Ramsay and Conor Stroughton. The visitors pulled one back courtesy of J Blakey, but Stroughton struck again to put the home side 3-1 up.

Rothbury never gave up and in the final ten minutes forced their way back into the game with an own goal and a strike from T Brown to level it up before the final whistle, taking the tie to penalties.

However, home goalkeeper Christian Hall, who played well throughout, continued to thwart the visitors in the shoot-out with Amble progressing 4-3.

Alnwick Town Development went down 4-1 at home to Newcastle Independent Cabrito, with Jack Deere heading in their only goal of the game.

Alnwick Town first team had a free weekend, whilst Alnwick A conceded their Minor Cup tie against Cramlington Town U23s the day before the game.

North Sunderland were in action against visitors Newbiggin, also in the Minor Cup, where they went down to a 3-0 defeat against a side from two divisions above them in the Northern Alliance.

Fixtures for local sides in the Alliance this Saturday (October 16) are:

Premier Division - Alnwick Town v Newcastle Blue Star; Division 1 - Whitley Bay Sporting Club v Rothbury; Division 3 - North Sunderland v Alnwick Town Development.

On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies found themselves without a game when their opponents, Bedlington, were unable to raise a team.

Meanwhile, the Ladies’ Development team faced Prudhoe at home in the County Cup when they won 3-0 with two goals from Smith and one from Stafford.