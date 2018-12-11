Amble Masons scrape a cup win in close encounter

Sportsworld North Northumberland Football League, Bilclough Cup Quarter-Final

Amble Masons 1 Lowick United 0 (aet)

This was a closely contested game during normal time with neither side able to convert any chances created. Five minutes into the first period of extra-time, Amble made the breakthrough as Joe Flanighan scored the only goal of the game.

DIVISION ONE

Alnmouth United 0 AFC Newbiggin 4

The final scoreline does not reflect the true story of this game as the home side created chances but were unable to convert them into goals. Three goals during the first half from Stephen Lucas (9 minutes), Kevin Halliday (17 minutes) and Rhyan Clark (38 minutes) put the visitors in charge at half-time, while a Lee Messenger strike on 63 minutes sealed the win.

Bedlington FC Seniors A 4 Ashington Town 6

In an even first half, the home side netted twice through Jack Walker and Ross Thain to lead at half-time, with the visitors netting once in reply. Ashington drew level soon after half-time and, although Jack Walker and Ross Thain both scored their second of the match, it was the visitors who finished the stronger, netting four more before the final whistle. Scorers for Ashington were Alex Hunt and Ryan Crocker with two apiece, Luke McMahon and David Stuart.

North Sunderland 0 Alnwick Town Dev Squad 0

Both teams played some good football throughout this match but with not many chances created.

At full-time, the visitors’ keeper received the man-of-the-match award as he pulled off a string of good saves to keep the scoreline blank.

NFA MINOR CUP, ROUND FOUR

Wallsend BC 7 Wooler 0

In a match in which the home side dominated play, Wooler did create a couple of chances which they failed to convert.

Despite the final scoreline, Wooler keeper Martyn Nesbit was awarded the man-of-the-match award for his performance throughout the game.

TABLE – AFC Newbiggin, played 10, 30pts; North Sunderland 11-25; Alnmouth Utd 11-21; Craster/Embleton Utd 11-17; Lowick Utd 13-17; Wooler 9-14; Alnwick Town Dev Squad 11-14; Ashington Town 11-12; Amble Masons 11-11; Amble St Cuthbert 10-10; Bedlington FC Seniors A 12-3.

FIXTURES – Division One (2pm kick-off): AFC Newbiggin v Craster/Embleton Utd; Alnmouth Utd v North Sunderland; Amble St Cuthbert v Bedlington Seniors A; Ashington Town v Alnwick Town Dev Squad; Wooler v Lowick Utd.