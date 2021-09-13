Amble kick off NNL season with 16 goals salvo

Action from Amble's opening game of the new NNL season, when they scored 16 goals against Berwick Town.

The win puts Alnwick eighth in the table with 13 points from their eight games played.

The St James’ Park side will be looking to carry on with their good form when they travel to take on Haltwhistle Jubilee this weekend.

In Division 1, Rothbury had an emphatic 4-0 away win over Wallsend Boys Club.

The home side started strongly, but Rothbury weathered the storm and took the points with goals from Coe after 23 and Dixon after 38 minutes, which gave them a 2-0 lead, before Smith (56) and Coe again (79) completed the victory.

This weekend Rothbury are home to Newcastle Independent.

In Division 3, Alnwick Development, who had a big 7-0 midweek win over Fawdon, which made it four wins out of four and took them to the top of the table, found the boot was on the other foot on Saturday when they went down to a disappointing 7-0 defeat against Newcastle Independent Cabrito.

This Saturday the Development boys are home to Whitley Bay Sporting Club A.

North Sunderland had no game at the weekend after their Minor Cup game against Prudhoe Town Orange was postponed.. On Saturday they are home to Newbiggin Central.

Meanwhile,the North Northumberland League kicked off with their first round of fixtures on Saturday.

Amble were in action away to the newly formed Berwick Town at Lowick, and they coasted to a rather one-sides 16-2 win, with Liam Ramsay scoring five goals and hat-tricks from Connor Stroughton and Joe Henderson.

Alnwick Town U23s faced Alnmouth United and it was the visitors who took the spoils, winning 5-0.

This weekend, Alnmouth and Amble will go head to head. Other games are: Alnwick Town U23s v Newbiggin Res; Swarland v Longhoughton Rangers.