Amble juniors’ awards

Amble East End Juniors hosted their first ever end of season presentation at the Radcliffe Club, Amble.

Development Squad, Under 7s and Under 8s were given participation and individual trophies for their efforts in the 2018-2019 season.

Head Coach Josh Rutherford said 'It was a brilliant night and thanks to everyone who came along to celebrate our first season, which has been a memorable one, I couldn't be prouder of everyone connected to the club.

“Thanks to our special guest in our ambassador and Spennymoor Town F.C. defender Nathan Buddle for handing out participation and individual trophies to the children.”

For more info contact Josh Rutherford on 07714862292.