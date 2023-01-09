Action from Alnwick Town’s 4-1 home win over Heddon United in the Northern Alliance League Cup.

The game was due to be played at St James’ Park, but because of a waterlogged pitch play was switched to the all weather surface at Greensfield.

A penalty from Clark gave Alnwick a first half lead with further goals from Law, Henley and Fairbairn seeing them through to the next round.

On Saturday (January 14), Alnwick are away to Gateshead Rutherford in the Premier Division.

Rothbury also got the year off to a winning start by beating Wallsend Boys Club 3-2 away from home in the League Cup.

Chris Coe scored after 34 minutes to give Rothbury a slender 1-0 lead.

After the break Paul Dunn made it 2-0 after 67 minutes but Wallsend pulled a goal back five minutes later through Jack Stir.

Tom MacPherson restored the visitors’ two goal advantage three minutes later, but in the 85th minute he also netted an own goal to give the home side some hope going into the final stages.

Rothbury are back in cup action this weekend when they travel to take on North Shields Community Christians in the NFA Minor Cup.

North Sunderland’s Division 2 home fixture against Wideopen was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

On Saturday the Seahouses side are away to North Shields Athletic Reserves in the NFA Minor Cup.

Third Division side Alnwick Development lost 5-2 away to North Shields Athletic in the League Cup.

On Saturday they are away to Wallsend Boys Club U23s in the league.

In the North Northumberland League, Berwick United started the new year in positive fashion with a 5-2 home win over North Sunderland Reserves.

Goalscorers at the sports centre were: Kieran Hume (2), Jack Jones, Josh Fuller and Fernando Kun.

Lowick United lost 5-3 at home to Swarland in the Inter-League Cup, on a heavy pitch.