Alnwick well beaten at Wallington in Alliance

Action from Wooler v Alnmouth in the NNL.

The result saw Wallington leapfrog Alnwick in the table to go seventh on 25 points, whilst the St James’ Park outfit are eighth on 23.

On Saturday (January 22), Alnwick are home to another fellow Northumbrian side, Ponteland United, whilst Wallington are also home to Prudhoe Youth Club Seniors.

In Division 1, Rothbury travelled to the Tyne Valley to take on Hexham and it resulted in their first ever 0-0 draw in the Northern Alliance.

It was a close game which could have gone either way with goalkeeper James Morton keeping the hone side at bay with some good saves.

The result leaves Rothbury fifth in the table on 29 points from their 17 games.

On Saturday they are home to Forest Hall Celtic.

In Division 3, Alnwick Town Development lost 8-0 at home to league leaders Walker Central, who now look to be in a three horse race for the title with Newbiggin Central and Newcastle Independent Cabrini, the sides being separated by only two points.

Alnwick are sixth in the table with 25 points from their 15 games and on Saturday they are away to Blaydon Community.

North Sunderland won 4-1 away to Blyth Town U23s in Division 3 with two goals from Chris Gardner and one each from Kevin Elliott and Liam Cravagan.

The win puts the Seahouses side seventh in the table with 23 points from 13 games. This weekend they are home to Bedlington United Sporting Club.

In the North Northumberland League, Berwick Town recorded their first ever victory and picked up their first three points of the season with a 3-2 home win over Longhoughton Rangers at Lowick.

The home side produced a great end to the game with their goals coming from Blair, Sutherland and Fuller. The Longhoughton goals were scored by Mutch and Davidson.