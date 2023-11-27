Alnwick Town's defence of the George Dobbins League Cup continues, but Ladies' historic run in FA Cup ends

Two second-half goals saw defending champions Alnwick Town safely through to the next round of the Reeves Investment Services Northern Alliance George Dobbins League Cup.

Jake Lowes is all smiles in Alnwick Town's win against Cramlington Town in the George Dobbins League Cup. Picture: Michael Cook

Alnwick Town travelled to Cramlington Town on Saturday and the game saw a welcome return to action for Jake Lowes after a long-term injury.

After a goalless first half with few chances for either side, a goal by Simon Farrier after he linked up with Luke Duffy and a late second from a Scott Shepherd header saw Alnwick Town safely through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win sees them continue to fire on all cylinders – second in the league and still in all the cups.

They will be joined in the draw for the third round by Ponteland United, who beat Whitley Bay Sporting Club 5-1.

Alnwick Town Ladies’ historic run in the Women’s FA Cup was brought to an end at Burnley, where they went down 9-1.

Going in at half-time 2-1 down after a goal by Katie Ellwood, the Ladies managed to keep Burnley at bay for long periods of the game, and the final score doesn’t reflect their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble are through to the semi-final of the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Amateur Cup after beating Blyth Town Reserves 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3.

Amble travelled to the game with only 12 players and shortly after falling behind had to bring on their only sub, Ethan Robertson, who was making his first appearance for the team.

Brad McClelland grabbed a goal back after 18 minutes to make the half-time score 1-1.

Luke Taylor put Amble ahead with a great left-footed shot, before Blyth equalised 10 minutes later. Five minutes later Blyth were back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble refused to give up and man of the match Liam Ramsay sent the game to penalties with a goal after 75 minutes.

Amble thought they had grabbed a late winner when Jamie Dixon headed home, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the Blyth keeper.

Connor Stroughton, Dixon, Ramsay and McClelland converted their penalties to put Amble into the next round.