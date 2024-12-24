Alnwick Town welcome Bedlington Terriers for Boxing Day derby

Alnwick Town boss Richie Latimer.

Alnwick Town hope the fans will want to walk off the turkey and head down to St James’s Park in good numbers for the big Northumbrian derby on Boxing Day.

The black and whites take on Bedlington Terriers with the traditional Boxing Day smell of new aftershave, leather gloves and wool hats permeating the stands.

You used to get a waft of cigar smoke too, back in the day, but you’re more likely to get engulfed by a cloud of strawberry cheesecake vape now.

Town have a St James’s Park double-header as they also take on FC Hartlepool at home on Saturday (December 28).

But it’s the visit of the Terriers that will set pulses racing as it’s been some time since the Dr Pit Welfare Park side headed up the A1.

They’ve had a raft of changes this season with Steve Pickering and Trevor Benjamin taking over the reins and bringing in lots of new faces.

It’s obviously taking time for the new side to gel and the Terriers have slipped down the table following a run of a few defeats.

“It’s been a few years since we have had the chance to play on Boxing Day, so we’re really looking forward to it and are hoping that the people of Alnwick come and support the lads in what should be a very competitive game, made all that more important being so close together on points in the league,” said manager Richie Latimer.

“There’s not much time to turn around before we host Hartlepool, who I think have been the best team we have played this season – but we are hoping over the holiday games that we can get good points on the board so we can start the New Year looking above instead of over our shoulders,” he continued.

“I think the squad is very healthy numbers-wise, performances of late have been much better and the next step is now to start getting points in the league to match the performances.

“We know we need to improve our league position and everyone is working hard to make that happen, and with the 472 (fans) behind us and that bit more quality in front of goal, I can't see why we can’t end this year in a higher position in the league.”