St James' Park, home of Alnwick Town Football Club.

Former player Kristian Sands scored a brace for the home outfit, with Oliver Young grabbing the other – the first goals conceded by Alnwick goalkeeper Matthew Alexander since mid-November.

Callum Morgan replied for the visitors with his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always going to be a tough game for Alnwick, with Cramlington third in the league and on a five match winning streak themselves.

Their task was made even more difficult when a Jordan Dobie red card reduced them to 10-men.

Despite defeat, Alnwick Town remain in fifth position, targeting their highest finish since returning to the Northern Alliance in the 2018/19 season.

Next up for the St James’ Park side is a trip to Killingworth FC on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, there was success on the road for Rothbury who won 2-0 at FC United of Newcastle in Division One thanks to goals from Chris Coe and Evan Dunn. It is a big three points in their promotion push. The Hillmen are are their travels again this Saturday when they face Seaton Burn.

After their cup heroics in midweek, North Sunderland returned to league action in Division Two but goals from Ross Moore and Kyle Jeffrey were not enough to save them from slipping to a 4-2 home defeat against Wideopen. Their next fixture on Saturday is a visit to Ponteland United Reserves.

Morpeth FC went down 2-1 at home to Cullercoats, with Zac Benjamin scoring for the Craik Park side. They are away to Whitley Bay Sporting Club this Saturday.

In Division 3, Alnwick Town Development had a fine 3-0 win over Cramlington Blue Star Inter with goals from Andrew Murray, Frankie Clements and substitute Joseph Fife. On Saturday, they are at home to Gosforth Bohemians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local rivals Amble went down 3-2 at Blyth Rangers. A hat-trick by Daniel Burge secured all three points for the home side despite strikes from Liam Ramsay and Joseph Henderson. On Saturday they have a home fixture against Wallsend Boys Club u23s.