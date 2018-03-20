Alnwick Town to host open meeting

Alnwick Town FC are holding an open meeting this weekend to discuss the future of the club.

The meeting is being held at St james’ Park on Sunday, starting at 6.30pm and will address a number of issues, including the possibility of relegation from the Northern League.

The public meeting will be to hear comments, advice or to listen to offers of help as the club goes what can only be described as a transitional period.

A statement from the club says: “Alnwick Town AFC faces a massive change this summer as we may be relegated via the traditional method, on position. What is more decisive is the massive change in the non-league structure nationally proposed by the FA League Committee where the current pyramid structure is changing in league size (ie 20 clubs per division) and feeder league.

“The Club needs additional help in a number of areas to support current activities and expand others. Come along and meet the Club and see if you want to help in such areas as we move into a new era.

“We are a community club that concentrates on football and giving youngsters a chance.

“This club has expanded massively over the last 10 years, when it nearly folded. A few of like-minded people stepped in to save it and have been joined by others, but we always need more as at times we can be very stretched.

“Come along and speak to us or if your cannot attend the meeting on March25, come up on match days and speak to our Chairman Tom McKie, or Secretary Cyril Cox.”