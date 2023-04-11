Alnwick Town had that winning feeling again on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

With all still to play for at the top of the Northern Football Alliance Premier Division, the result saw Alnwick grab third place on goal difference.

Fourth-placed Newcastle Independent were thrashed 5-1 by title-chasing Newcastle Blue Star on Saturday and play their game in hand on Wednesday (April 12), when they face Cramlington.

Wallington beat Alnwick on the second day of the season, winning 4-2 at Oakfield Park, so Alnwick were hoping for a different result this time round.

Marc Jacques opened the scoring with his first goal for the club and the afternoon just continued to get better for Alnwick.

They went in at half-time 2-0 up thanks to a goal by Martin Roper.

The second half saw an own goal before substitute Jamie Norvell grabbed the fourth for Alnwick.

Alnwick’s next league game is away to Percy Main Amateurs on April 22.

They will be hoping for another win to maintain their push for third place in the league.

Alnwick Town Development Squad also managed an impressive win, scoring five without reply against Whickham FC, to record their sixth win in a row.

The first goal came from the freescoring Andy Murray after a fine pass by Jack Grisdale in the opening minutes.

Whickham put the development squad under pressure as they searched for an equaliser, before Joseph Fife scored the second goal.

With just 90 seconds of the second half played, Murray scored the third goal, his second, before then scoring the fourth and fifth goals.

The development squad play again on Thursday (April 13) when they host Blyth Rangers as they bid to win the league.

Rothbury FC’s poor run of form continued as they lost their third game in a row.

They were facing third-placed Gosforth Bohemians, who went into the match two points above them having played three games more.

The only goal of the game came following a defensive mix-up and leaves Rothbury searching for that winning feeling.

They are away against strugglers Seaton Burn on Saturday (April 15).