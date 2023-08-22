Action from Alnwick Town's cup tie against FC United of Newcastle. Picture: John Vernon Mason/Alnwick Town

Goals by man-of-the-match Joseph Fife, who scored two, Luke Molloy, Jamie Norvell and Lewis Fairbairn saw them safely through, with the match ending 5-1.

Speaking after the game, manager Richie Latimer told ATTV that games against lower league teams can be “banana skins” and said: “We started slow to be honest with you. Not defending well enough, too high up the pitch, didn’t put our foot in on the halfway line.”

He added: “We’ve made a lot of changes to be fair, a lot of lads getting minutes in their legs. First half we didn’t move the ball quickly enough, took too many touches.”

He said there were a “few choice words at half-time” and that the team played a lot better in the second half to give Alnwick a “well-deserved win”.

Alnwick have made a good start in the league after losing their opening game against Ponteland United, and play away at Gateshead Rutherford on Wednesday (August 23) before travelling to Newcastle Chemfica on Saturday.

Rothbury also progressed to the next round after beating North Sunderland 7-6 penalties after the game ended 2-2.

Former North Sunderland player Chris Coe opened the scoring for Rothbury after eight minutes to add to the two he scored earlier in the week against Bedlington in the league, and the home team looked to have the match under control until Lewis Leveny was sent off after 27 minutes.

The visitors scored two second-half goals to take the lead before Adam Bains grabbed an injury-time equaliser.

Rothbury are back in league action on Wednesday when they host Hexham before travelling to Newcastle Blue Star U23 on Saturday.

A 6-2 win over Gosforth Bohemians Reserves saw Amble FC take their place in the second round of the cup. Goals from James Oliver, Brett Robertson, who scored twice, and a second-half hat-trick by Josh Pettler – his first for the club – seeing them over the line.