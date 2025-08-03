Alnwick town striker Euan Potts hits another hat-trick in win against Grangetown Boys Club

Euan Potts has hit a rich vein of form. Picture: Karen Harland Photography

Euan Potts is on fire – your defence is terrified.

The Alnwick Town striker netted his second hat-trick in five days as the black and whites hit Grangetown Boys Club for six.

With a 4-0 win over new boys Durham United giving Alnwick their first home win last mid-week, Potts has hit the ground running this season.

And with a goal in the opening day defeat at Jarrow, he’s already on seven for the campaign.

“Euan is leading the line and is looking very sharp, but his work rate on and off the ball is what I am more pleased about. He is a goal scorer but an honest runner and long may it continue,” said boss Richard Latimer.

Potts was joined on the scoresheet by Jamie Clark, with two, and Brannon Patterson, while Clark also netted against Durham with the strike partners proving a real handful for defenders in Northern League Division Two.

“I’m very pleased with the way we have started the first week of the season; bar the first half against Jarrow the lads have been at it, look sharp, and the hard work in pre-season is clear to see.

“The last two games I couldn't be happier with the team scoring 10 and conceding 0 and, to be honest, we could have scored more, but I can't complain with how the team is performing in the attacking areas,” said Latimer.

“I say it all the time to the players, if we keep clean sheets then we will always get chances in the game to wins games of football with the quality we have throughout the team.”

Alnwick are back in action at St James’s on Tuesday night (August 5) when they take on Tow Law Town and they are on at home again on Saturday when they host FC Hartlepool.

“This week will be another though test against Tow Law and Hartlepool, who have also started the season well,” said Latimer.

“Right now we need to focus on consistency and setting them standards required of this league. but will be looking to try and take as many points from the busy August – with two games a week the full squad will be needed.”