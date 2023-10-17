News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Town slip off top spot in the Premier Division after losing to Wallington

It was first versus second in the Bay Plastics Northern Football Alliance Premier Division when Alnwick Town hosted Wallington on Saturday.
By Janet Bew
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:48 BST- 2 min read
Action from Alnwick Town against Wallington. Picture: Alnwick TownAction from Alnwick Town against Wallington. Picture: Alnwick Town
The game also marked a milestone for Scott Shepherd and Michael Laws, who were both making their 50th appearance for the club. Sadly, the game ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat for Alnwick, the Wallington goal coming from Andrew Bell.

The result sees Wallington leapfrog their opponents to go top of the table on 27 points, two points ahead of Alnwick after 11 games.

In the Reeves Independent First Division, Rothbury played out a 2-2 draw against Winlaton Community.

The Reds went in at half-time 2-1 ahead thanks to a goal after 10 minutes by Paul Dunn, with the free-scoring Adam Bains adding the second in the 36th minute. Simon Reed scored just before the half-time whistle to pull his side back into the game.

Winlaton probably shaded the second half and may have thought they deserved all three points, after levelling the match through Liam Morris after 56 minutes, although Rothbury will have been disappointed to let a two-goal lead slip.

Rothbury, who are aiming for promotion to the Premier Division after just missing out last season, are fourth in the league with 22 points from 10 games.

In the Team Valley Carpets Second Division Morpeth beat Newcastle City 1-0, thanks to a goal from Will Pritchard. It was a match they would have hoped to win, their opponents having won only three times all season.

North Sunderland had a good win away at Wooler in the Northumberland Minor Cup First Round, notching up five goals to progress to the next round 5-1 winners.

Jack Grisdale and man of the match Ross Moore both grabbed a brace of goals, with Andrew Baillie getting the other goal.

Ponteland United played out a 2-2 draw with Cramlington United thanks to an equaliser in the 94th minute scored by Niall Codling after Jude Mattera had given the home team a dream start, netting in the third minute.

Amble play North Shields in the George Dobbins League Cup this weekend. Also in the cup, Morpeth host Westerhope United, Alnwick are away at Cramlington Town Independent, Rothbury play Heaton Stannington and Ponteland United are away at Whitley Bay Sporting Club.

