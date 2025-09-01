Alnwick Town ship three late goals against league leaders Redcar Town

Alnwick Town were beaten by league leaders Redcar Town. Picture: Karen Harland

Alnwick Town boss Richard Latimer’s side were watched by a crowd of 115 as they led twice against Northern League Division Two leaders Redcar Town but were ultimately undone by a late treble.

Max Anderson shot the black and whites ahead against Redcar from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval but it was all-square right on half time as Kyran Clark levelled.

Evan Wilson restored Alnwick’s advantage in the 71st minute but Redcar finished strongly and a late hat-trick from Kayden Robinson-Coley gave them the three points.

Robinson-Coley struck in the 79th, 83rd and 95th minutes.

Town are hoping for another healthy turnout when they’re back at St James’s Park this Saturday to take on fifth-placed Boldon CA.

Alnwick Town ladies went down to a heavy 7-1 defeat as they kicked off their NE Regional Premier Division campaign at Bradford City.

The black and whites will look to put things right when they host Brunsmeer Athletic at Greensfield on Sunday.

Morpeth FC were the only local side to advance in the Northern Alliance George Dobbins League Cup.

The yellow and blacks went into round two with a 3-0 win at Second Division FC United of Newcastle.

Will Pritchard netted the opener on the half hour and Nathan Grant put away a second-half brace to see Morpeth safely through.

North Sunderland put in a superb performance at Premier League leaders Burradon & New Fordley with a solitary goal from Scott Young proving the difference.

Young headed in at the near post in the second minute from a corner for the decisive moment.

Centre-back James Wright put in a tremendous shift to take the man of the match award for the Fishermen, who are currently second in Division Two after six wins and two defeats.

Rothbury went out 5-3 in an entertaining game at Premier Division Newcastle East End.

Although Adam Bains put Rothbury in front, East End turned things around before the break with goals from Luke Molloy and Lewis Cairns.

The Reds levelled through Nick Jarvis-Smith five minutes after the break and regained the advantage five minutes later through Alfie Lockwood.

Molloy levelled with 20 minutes left and there were further late strikes from Andy Okungbowa in the 78th and 84th minute as the hosts finished strongly.

Bedlington United of Division Three pulled off a surprise and sent Stobswood Welfare tumbling out of the competition with a 2-0 win.

Flyn Williamson shot Bedlington ahead in the 27th minute and he added the second to complete the victory in the 88th.

Morpeth host Wideopen in Division One this weekend while Rothbury play Newcastle University A at Armstrong Park and Stobswood go to Sporting Wallsend.