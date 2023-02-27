Alnwick Town players celebrate their shoot-out success. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

An 8-7 penalty shoot-out success after a goalless game was enough to see the St James’ Park outfit through to the fourth round of the George Dobbins League Cup.

Home goalkeeper Matthew Alexander was the hero, producing two fine saves to preserve a clean sheet in normal time and avert a cup shock against their visitors from the league below.

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer said: “It was a bitty game and I have to say Rothbury were a bit unlucky because they hit us on the break and probably had the better chances.

"From our point of view, I’d like to see us control the game a bit better and have a bit more flow.

"We didn’t play particularly well but we’re through to the next round and that the sign of a good side.

"We’re on a great run and I think that’s just once conceded in the last seven games so there are lots of positives.”

He was also delighted to see more than 200 people at St James’ Park to watch the game despite the bitter chill.

Newcastle United’s trip to Wembley also meant several players from both sides were unavailable for selection.

"It was nice to see a good crowd in and around the ground,” said Richie. “Rothbury brought good numbers over and it was good to see the flags on the back fence.”

Alnwick Town are back in Northern Alliance Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Cramlington United, while Rothbury travel to FC United of Newcastle in Division One.

In Division Two, North Sunderland enjoyed a fine 3-2 win at Walker Central thanks to a brace from Adam Weightman and a goal from Chris Gardner. They host Wideopen on Saturday.

In Division Three, Amble AFC came from behind to beat Benton 4-1 with goals from Connor Stroughton, Roan Brayson, Liam Ramsay and a Josh Pettler penalty.

On Saturday, Amble travel to Blyth Rangers, while Alnwick Town Development face Cramlington Blue Star Inter at Greensfield.