Alnwick Town remain pointless in Alliance

Action from Wooler v Whitley Bay SC A on Saturday.

Manager Paul Yeadon later said: “We are making too many mistakes and we need to cut them out.

“We are a young side, but we have conceded three penalties and that doesn’t help either. What we need is for players to take responsibility on the park, we need a leader.”

Yeadon said one of the few positives to come out of the games was the performance of some of the young players brought in to bolster the squad.

“They are keen to play and want to play for the first team, which as a manager is something you want.”

On Wednesday, against Wallington, Alnwick found themselves at 1-1 and 2-2 with goals from Richard Stanwix and Jack Henderson, but a goal ten minutes from the end consigned them to defeat.

On Saturday Phil Airey scored to get Alnwick back to 1-1 against Ponteland, but the loss of two further goals means they remain pointless with Whitley Bay Reserves and Seaton Delaval at the foot of the table.

Last night (Wednesday) Alnwick we’re back in action at home against Newcastle Chemfica. On Saturday they are away to Wideopen in the League Cup.

North Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the season in the Northern Alliance Development League at the weekend.

After five wins and a draw the Seahouses side eventually came unstuck when they went down 2-0 at home to Heaton Stannington on Saturday, leaving them third in the table. This weekend they will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Gateshead Rutherford (away) in the League Cup.

Wooler had a 4-2 home win over Whitley Bay SC A, which lifted them to eighth in the table. Goalscorers for the Glendale side were Allan (2), Tait and Sharp. On Wednesday they had lost 5-2 away to Heaton Stannington A, with Cowens and Tait their players on target.