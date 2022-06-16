The football club is planning to replace a wooden framed stand which was badly damaged by Storm Arwen.

The replacement 50-seat terraced stand will be a welded steel structure finished in blue to match the clubhouse and ticket office.

The Premier Grandstand proposed would be delivered to site in one piece and fixed down on to a concrete base.

St James' Park, home of Alnwick Town Football Club.

It is to be located within the southwest corner of St James Park, adjacent to the car park.

Planning officer Claire Simm reported: ‘The development is seeking to replace the previous damaged stand with a new improved tiered stand with the same number of seats and thus the development will not result in an increase in capacity.