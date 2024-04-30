Alnwick Town ready to go again after busy week sees them score 12 goals and concede one

Alnwick Town put five past Hebburn Town on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

The Alnwick Town striker claimed his first match ball for the club– metaphorically at least, as they don’t tend to give them away in the Alliance – as the black and whites took a maximum return of nine points in a week with a 5-1 demolition job on Saturday.

Usman Ogidan and Lewis Fairbairn, with a screamer, got the others in the big win at South Drive.

Town had beaten Cramlington United 4-0 at St James’s Park last Wednesday evening and kept on the goal trail to retake second spot in the table.

They have had to do it all again this week with a tough visit to in-form Percy Main on Monday night (29th), followed a tricky derby at Stobswood on Wednesday, before hosting Newcastle Chemfica on Saturday.

“It was a very good week for us with three big wins,” said manager Richie Latimer on Saturday.

“At this point of the season, three games a week is testing for everyone in the league, so I am delighted to get nine points, scoring 12 and only conceding one.

“We have got ourselves in a good position for the final push to see if we can get the club back into the Northern League,” he continued.

Town’s application to return to the higher level is dependent on them securing a top five finish in the Alliance, and with the games coming thick and fast they can’t take their foot off the accelerator.

“It won’t be easy – we have another tough week with Percy Main, Stobswood and Chemfica all within six days but we are in good form and the squad is looking very healthy numbers-wise, which is testament to the group of players we have at Alnwick,” said Latimer.

Alnwick were in the Northern League from 1982-2007 and 2011-18, and the manager stated it was one of his aims to get the club back up into Step 6 of the National League system when he arrived at St James’s Park in 2021.

