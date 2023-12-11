Alnwick Town reach semi-final of the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Challenge Cup

Despite yet another weekend of less than ideal conditions, Alnwick Town, Amble, Morpeth and Alnwick Town Ladies managed to fulfil their fixtures.

Alnwick Town Ladies had another good win on Sunday. Picture: John Vernon Mason

Alnwick Town and Morpeth were both in cup action, Alnwick in the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Challenge Cup and Morpeth in the Amateur Cup.

The Wick progressed to the semi-finals after beating Killingworth 3-1 in a match in which both teams thought the referee’s decisions went against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick went in at half-time 2-1 ahead thanks to a lobbed goal by Simon Farrier after two minutes, which Killingworth thought should have been chalked off for offside, and a goal from Jaymie Shell, before Brannon Patterson wrapped the game up with a volley into the top corner.

The hosts were reduced to nine men midway through the second half after two hotly contested decisions by the referee. The first dismissal was a harsh second yellow card after what both sets of players thought was a fair challenge and the second a straight red for something that was said immediately after the sending off.

The hosts also had their assistant manager sent off in the first half.

Morpeth’s cup run came to an end against Hazlerigg Victory, losing 3-1 in their quarter-final game. To ensure the game could go ahead, it was played at Craik Park, thanks to Morpeth Town, who were away at Workington. The Morpeth goal was scored by Will Pritchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble FC’s game against Cullercoats was the only fixture played in the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Second Division.

Amble went home 4-0 winners thanks to goals by Liam Ramsay and Brad McClelland, and a man of the match performance by Connor Stroughton.

The visitors went in at half time 1-0 ahead after Ramsay’s first of the afternoon, set up by McClelland, despite the home side enjoying lots of possession.

The second half was much the same, Cullercoats struggling to create chances and Amble looking dangerous on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stroughton set up McClelland for his first five minutes after the restart before Ramsay grabbed his second in the 82nd minute.

McClelland put a gloss on the scoreline seven minutes later after Stroughton put him one-on-one with the keeper.