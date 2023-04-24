Alnwick Town have reached the final of the George Dobbins Cup. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Their 2-0 victory at Willington on Saturday (April 22), courtesy of goals by Simon Farrier and Lewis Fairbairn, sees them through to the final, where they will play Burradon and New Fordley, who beat Gosforth Bohemians in the other semi-final earlier this month.

The final will be played at Blyth Town FC’s ground on Friday, May 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick have a busy week in the league coming up, with away games against Percy Main Amateurs on Monday (April 24) followed by Winlaton Community on Wednesday (April 26).

The final game of their league season sees them travel to Ponteland United on Saturday (April 29).

The situation at the top of the league is hotting up, and Monday’s opponents are level on points with Alnwick, on 42, with Percy Main 6th and Alnwick 5th, although Alnwick have played two games fewer than their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the top two teams being out of reach, Alnwick will be looking to win their games in hand to grab third spot.

The development squad played out another goalless draw on Saturday when they faced fellow promotion contenders Hazlerigg.

The result leaves the title race between Alnwick Development Squad, Hazlerigg and Benton FC wide open.

The development squad are at home against Gateshead Redheugh on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothbury are back in action on Monday after their 1-0 defeat to fellow promotion-hopefuls West Moor and Jesmond on Saturday, the win moving West Moor six points ahead of them in the league.

They play Bedlington Academy away before Saturday’s home match against Wallsend Boys Club.

Amble’s good run of form as the season draws to an end continued with a 4-1 win against Gosforth Bohemians Reserves on Saturday,.

The first goal came after the Gosforth keeper failed to deal with a cross by David Stobbart that then went into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosforth drew level after a free kick before Liam Ramsay made it 2-1 when he followed-in after an effort by Brad McClelland was blocked.

Second half goals by McClelland and Daniel Ramshaw secured the win.

North Sunderland, who are bottom of their league, drew 2-2 with Newcastle Independent Cabrito on Saturday, their goals coming from Stephen Rutter and Kyle Jeffrey.