Alnwick Town put disappointing display behind them with convincing win at Billingham Town

Alnwick Town boss Richard Latimer asked his players for a reaction – and got one.

The gaffer had been disappointed by the manner of the black and whites defeat by Newcastle University, but saw an instant response as Jamie Clark shot them ahead at Billingham Town after just three minutes.

Clark added a second on 33 minutes and although Billingham pulled one back through Kieran Stares mid-way through the second period, further goals from debutant Richie Hoggins on 77 and 90 sealed the three points that moved Alnwick back up to eighth in the Northern League Second Division table.

The host’s frustrations were compounded when Charlie Watt saw red in the 89th minute.

“We were very pleased with the performance and result – after the Uni game we needed a reaction, and we definitely did that as a squad.”” said Latimer.

Alnwick have won eight and drawn five of their 18 fixtures so far this term to remain around the play-off places in the table, continuing the excellent run of form that they enjoyed in the second half of last season.

“We started the game very well, scoring early then playing some very good football going in at half time 2-0 up.

“In the second half Billingham scored against the run of play, then we came under pressure which I thought we dealt with really well.

“I made a few changes which worked well for us with Richie Hoggins, who had only signed the night before, coming on and scoring twice on his debut – but all the lads who came off the bench added to the result, which shows what quality we have in the squad,” continued the boss.

“Richie Hoggins is a player I have looked to bring in for a while now and we’re over the moon to get him to the club. He will add a lot of experience to the squad, but also bring that goal threat up the top end of the pitch.”

Hoggins has joined from AFC Newbiggin and has previously been at clubs such as Heaton Stannington and Ryton & Crawcrook.

“We now go down to the Darlington game with that bit of confidence to be looking to repeat that performance and result.”

Town are back on the road to 12th-placed Darlington Town on Saturday.