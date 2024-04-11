Alnwick Town players have no time to dwell on defeat as games come thick and fast

It's a busy end of season for Alnwick Town. Picture: Alnwick Town

The black and whites host AFC Newbiggin at St James’s Park this Saturday after a hectic week of fixtures.

Two second-half strikes saw Town go down 2-0 at Ponteland United last Saturday, with Kieran Hogg going closest with a shot that cannoned back off the crossbar from distance.

They then travelled to Hexham on Monday evening to face Haltwhistle Jubilee and were 2-0 up at the break. Usman Ogidan burst into the box and squared to give Euan Potts a simple tap-in, then Ogidan poked in a Jordon Dobie cross at the near post. But Jubilee pulled one back with a header early in the second half and grabbed a late leveller.

Last night they were due to play in-form Percy Main at Purvis Park.

For Latimer, who likes to do his homework on sides and set out his teams accordingly, it is a busy and frantic time trying to get players available for often long mid-week journeys straight from work.

“It was disappointing to lose at Ponteland,” he admitted.

“The weather did play a factor – high winds throughout the day made it very difficult to play any sort of football, but in no shape or form is that an excuse or to take away from Ponteland’s win. They played the conditions a lot better than we did and took their chances,” said Latimer, who was looking for a reaction from his players.

“It was a very poor performance from us on the day and really we got what we deserved out of the game, but this is football and luckily we don't have to wait too long to try and put it right.”

The championship run-in is hotting up with Newcastle Chemfica moving up into second spot after a 6-1 demolition of Newbiggin on their own ground last weekend. Town are fourth with games in hand.