Alnwick Town players fail students' test as they fail to impress against Newcastle University

Black and whites boss Richard Latimer said the first half performance in last Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 home defeat by Newcastle University was ‘the worst 45 minutes I’ve had as the Alnwick Town manager’.

“We never turned up, from the first whistle,” he told Alnwick Town TV.

“We tried to build the game up within our team talk and told them what we need and what we expect from them.

“With last week’s 4-0 win against Prudhoe you hope you take a lift from that going into the next game.

“I’ve had a lot of games at Alnwick and a lot of ups and downs performance-wise, but we never got going from the get-go.”

Town were 3-0 down at the break as goals from Joel Manning on 23 and 36 minutes and another from Thomas Iverson on 28 left them with a mountain to climb.

Zac Benjamin pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 81st minute, but the Students added a fourth just three minutes later when Manning completed his hat-trick.

Brannon Patterson hit a late consolation which lifted the gaffer’s mood a little.

“The disappointing thing for me is when we conceded the first goal early doors, which happens in football, there was no reaction and it’s almost as if we threw the towel in at 1-0,” continued Latimer.

“It was 3-0 by half time and game over and, if I’m being brutally honest, I think it could have been five or six if the Uni had a little bit more quality with their finishing.

“The lack of quality and the lack of work-rate in the first half was there for everyone to see.”

Alnwick travel to mid-table Billingham Town this weekend and Latimer is looking for a reaction from his players with the side remaining in ninth spot in Northern League Division Two.

“We’ve fallen into this trap a couple of times this season when we’ve come off a good result and sometimes our mentality is bad, it’s poor, we can’t just turn up and win games, especially in this league.

“For me the mentality was bad and the lads know that. We spoke about it at length after the game and obviously I gave them a bit of a kick up the backside, but the lads know it’s not good enough.

“There needs to be a reaction from it.”