Alnwick Town 'on the up' and hoping to build on cup success

Fresh from a fine season which saw Alnwick Town lift their first silverware in 13 years, the club is now keen to push for more success.
By Claire Barber
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Manager Richard Latimer, who led the club to glory in the George Dobbins League Cup, is confident that the team are in good shape ahead of the new Northern Alliance season.

And chairman Tommy Mckie said: ”Everyone knows that Alnwick Town FC has had its ups and downs over the years, but as of right now, we are firmly on the up.

“This season we will be very competitive around the top of the league.

Alnwick Town players and staff celebrate victory in the George Dobbins League Cup. Picture: John V MasonAlnwick Town players and staff celebrate victory in the George Dobbins League Cup. Picture: John V Mason
Alnwick Town players and staff celebrate victory in the George Dobbins League Cup. Picture: John V Mason
"Our committee and supporters are very demanding, so the target is to win the league and four trophies. It’s a lot of pressure, but then Richard is very competitive so it’s a good fit all round.”

Founded in 1856, the club based at the ‘other St James’ Park’ is one of the oldest in the world and is immensely proud that the Duke of Northumberland is their president.

Like many local football clubs, it relies heavily on their sponsors, with Mckie crediting lead sponsor Michael Thorburn of Thorburn Brothers, for his stellar support.

However both McKie and commercial manager Alan Lingwood are keen to bring on board other new sponsors.

Both were delighted when local broadband company Alncom, whose headquarters is in the town, hosted a charity family fun day and friendly football match with MKM at the weekend; after initially sponsoring the new stand at the ground.

Not only did the event raise thousands for charity Walking With The Wounded, it also attracted one of the biggest crowds seen at the ground for some time.

Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom said: “It’s about giving support to the community that we live and work in and we had no idea it would be so successful.

"We have already booked the 2024 charity football match with MKM, Tommy and ATFC with plans to make it bigger and better than this year’s event which took place at the weekend. Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a success.”