Alnwick Town miss chance to reach cup final after 5-1 defeat against Newbiggin

Goalmouth action from Alnwick Town's Challenge Cup semi-final against Newbiggin. Picture: Alnwick Town

The men lost their Team Valley Carpets Challenge Cup semi-final against Newbiggin 5-1 at Greenfields 3G, the home of Alnwick Town Juniors.

Alnwick are one place above Newbiggin in the league and beat them in the league earlier in the season, but couldn’t get going on Saturday. To make matters worse, Alnwick captain Lee Johnson was sent off.

Newbiggin went in at half time 2-0 up thanks to a free kick by Kyle Downey and goal by Matthew Nelson just before the end of the first 45 minutes – the first of two by Nelson.

The visitors then scored two more before Michael Laws made the scoreline 4-1 after 70 minutes.

A goal by Jake Douglas 11 minutes later rounded off the scoring.

Speaking to Alnwick Town TV after the game, manager Richie Latimer said; “We didn’t turn up. All the plaudits have got to go to Newbiggin.”

He added: “We played as individuals, the mistakes we made, we helped Newbiggin get that result.”

Latimer said that he thought the result had been coming and said: “We’ve been winning games all season and not conceding, but at the same time they’ve been a bit of a grind.”

He continued: “We’re gutted to be out of the cup. We’re still in two other cups, but the league remains the priority.”

Alnwick play Hebburn Town Reserves on Saturday as they look to get earn promotion to the Northern League.

The ladies’ team lost 1-0 to South Shields on Sunday.

The two teams went in at half time all square, with the strong wind causing problems for both teams. South Shields, who are third in the NERWFL Premier Division, scored after 58 minutes and Alnwick couldn’t find the equaliser.

Mia Hately was named Alnwick’s player of the Match for her strong defensive performance.

Alnwick Town Ladies are at home again on Sunday when they take on Spennymoor Town Ladies.

Amble’s Bay Plastics Amateur Cup semi-final against Hazlerigg Victory was postponed, as was Rothbury’s league game.