Richie Latimer is looking for a reaction from his players. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Two of the words that the manager most emphasised after his side went down to a disappointing 3-1 home defeat by AFC Newbiggin last weekend were ‘confidence’ and ‘desire’.

He felt that misfiring Town have been ‘found wanting’ in the second half of games over the past month.

Although Euan Potts smashed the black and whites into a half-time lead, a penalty got Newbiggin level after the break and they went on to add two more.

“I thought we should have been two or three up at the break – we’ve played some nice stuff and been competitive,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

“The second half has been totally different and we can’t put our finger on it. This has happened the last three games where we haven’t started well in the second half – putting ourselves under the cosh a little and giving away silly free kicks.

“The lads aren’t dealing with conceding goals very well. We’ve conceded seven goals in the last three games when we’ve built our season on not conceding goals.

“I think it’s a big confidence thing with the lads. When we did concede it was like letting the air out of a balloon and we just stopped.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for this season and there’s still an awful lot of points up for grabs.”

A long-range Lee Johnson strike and a second from Ryan Payne gave Alnwick the win as they got back on track against West Moor and Jesmond on Monday night. They visited leaders Wallington on Wednesday evening.

“It comes back down to the changing room and the lads, the character and the desire, and at the minute we’re in a rut. It’s not down to fitness – the lads are good as gold in getting their runs in every week – I think it’s down to confidence and if we do concede we’ve got to manage the next 10-15 minutes better.”