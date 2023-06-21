Richie Latimer welcomes new signing Liam Brooks to Alnwick Town. Picture: John V Mason

Alnwick have signed Liam Brooks, who has had two years out of the game and had a brief spell at the club in their Northern League days, as well as playing for the likes of Dunston UTS (in the Northern Premier League), Whitley Bay and North Shields.

Alnwick manager Richie Latimer said: “We’ve a squad we’re happy with, so it’s just a case of adding a few more.

“Signing Brooks is a coup for the club, he’s someone we’ve been after for a while, and who’ll be a big influence in the dressing room.

“It also helps his being a local lad, it keeps everyone happy as we look to return to the Northern League.”

Alnwick last played in the Northern League between 2011 and 2018, before being relegated back to the Northern Alliance at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

A return is something which all connected to the club crave, and the addition of Brooks, alongside the players that performed well last season, is key to that happening.

For Brooks though, having had two years out, he’s raring to get going again, adding: “I’d fallen out of love with the game but, having watched the club do well last season, I jumped at the chance to come back.

“I’m only 26 and at my peak; when I was last here, when they were in the Northern League, I scored 16 goals and finished as top scorer.

“Now, with my living in the area, and my dad loving football as much as he does, I want to play again for him to see.

“That, and I’m looking at giving it a real good go, as myself and Richie want to get the club back where they belong, in the Northern League.”

