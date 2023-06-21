News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Alnwick Town manager Richie Latimer delighted as former player re-signs

After finishing fourth in the Bay Plastics Northern Alliance Premier Division last season, and lifting the George Dobbins League Cup after beating Burradon and New Fordley, Richie Latimer’s Alnwick Town have begun strengthening for the new campaign, and a potential push for promotion.
By Peter Mann
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Richie Latimer welcomes new signing Liam Brooks to Alnwick Town. Picture: John V MasonRichie Latimer welcomes new signing Liam Brooks to Alnwick Town. Picture: John V Mason
Richie Latimer welcomes new signing Liam Brooks to Alnwick Town. Picture: John V Mason

Alnwick have signed Liam Brooks, who has had two years out of the game and had a brief spell at the club in their Northern League days, as well as playing for the likes of Dunston UTS (in the Northern Premier League), Whitley Bay and North Shields.

Alnwick manager Richie Latimer said: “We’ve a squad we’re happy with, so it’s just a case of adding a few more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Signing Brooks is a coup for the club, he’s someone we’ve been after for a while, and who’ll be a big influence in the dressing room.

Most Popular

“It also helps his being a local lad, it keeps everyone happy as we look to return to the Northern League.”

Alnwick last played in the Northern League between 2011 and 2018, before being relegated back to the Northern Alliance at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

A return is something which all connected to the club crave, and the addition of Brooks, alongside the players that performed well last season, is key to that happening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Brooks though, having had two years out, he’s raring to get going again, adding: “I’d fallen out of love with the game but, having watched the club do well last season, I jumped at the chance to come back.

“I’m only 26 and at my peak; when I was last here, when they were in the Northern League, I scored 16 goals and finished as top scorer.

“Now, with my living in the area, and my dad loving football as much as he does, I want to play again for him to see.

“That, and I’m looking at giving it a real good go, as myself and Richie want to get the club back where they belong, in the Northern League.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alnwick will face teams including Stobswood Welfare, winners of last season’s Reeves Independent First Division title, AFC Newbiggin, Haltwhistle Jubilee and Wallington in the league, which starts on August 5.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthern League