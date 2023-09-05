North Sunderland beat Newcastle City on Saturday. Picture: Michael Fawcus

Going into the game against Newbiggin after the 2-1 win on Wednesday, Alnwick were unbeaten in all matches after the opening day blip against Ponteland United.

They stretched their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches with a 3-1 win away from home and sit second in the table behind Wallington on 19 points.

As in the game against Burradon and New Fordley, Alnwick had to come from behind to claim the win, going in at half-time on Saturday to a goal scored in the closing moments of the first half.

Alnwick drew level a minute into the second half with a headed goal by Brannon Patterson, Newbiggin then held firm until two goals in quick succession, the first a great strike by Joe Eggleston in the 75th minute and a penalty four minutes later, wrapped up the win.

Alnwick play Stobswood Welfare tomorrow night.

Rothbury were brought down to earth on Saturday after thumping Forest Hall Celtic, losing 5-0 away at North Shields.

The visitors were second-best in every position against an unbeaten North Shields side and went in at half time 2-0 down. The second half didn’t get any better for Rothbury and they shipped a further three goals. A bitterly disappointing display after the goal-fest in the midweek game and after having won all but one of their games in August. They will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they welcome Newcastle University to Armstrong Park.

North Sunderland and Amble both had good wins on Saturday, North Sunderland beating Newcastle City 2-1 at home, while Amble were 4-0 winners away at Whitley Bay Sporting Club, Liam Ramsay grabbing a hat-trick.