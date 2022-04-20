Alnwick Town lodges plan to replace storm-damaged stand

The football club is seeking permission for a replacement 50-seat terraced stand and has submitted a planning application to Northumberland County Council.

The previous wooden framed stand with corrugated iron sheets has been dismantled since being badly damaged by Storm Arwen.

A welded steel structure is proposed as its replacement which would be finished in blue to match the clubhouse and ticket office.

Storm damage at Alnwick Town's St James' Park.

The Premier Grandstand proposed would be delivered to site in one piece and fixed down on to a concrete base.

The council’s environmental protection team has said it has no objection.