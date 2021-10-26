Alnwick Town Ladies to visit Barnsley in first round of FA Cup

Alnwick Town Ladies warming-up prior to their excellent FA Cup win over Penrith. Picture courtesy of Alnwick Town Ladies FC

In Sunday's third qualifying round they cruised past Penrith 6-0 at home with an emphatic performance at St James' Park.

Leading the goal scoring was Michelle Stewart, with a sensational hat-trick, while Tang, Young and Johnston also hit the target to set up a trip to fellow National League Division One North side Barnsley Women’s FC in the first round on Sunday, November 14.

It was a successful weekend all round for Town’s ladies teams, with the development team registering a 5-4 triumph over Wallsend BC.

Meanwhile, it proved to be a frustrating weekend for Alnwick Town’s men. The first team found out late in the day that their Northern Alliance Premier Division match at home to leaders Killingworth was called off due to no referee being available.