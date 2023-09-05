Alnwick Town Ladies start league campaign with win at Barnsley
Their hosts were Barnsley and the game was the first ladies game in the club’s Oakwell stadium. The game was watched by more than 2,000 people.
It was an extra-special day for captain Georgia Latto, who was making her 100th competitive appearance for the club and scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win. The second goal came from Chloe Young.
Speaking to ATTV after the game, Latto, who was named Player of the Match, said: “I had no idea it was my 100th appearance, to be honest. I’ve been with Alnwick since the start five or six years ago so it’s a really proud moment.”
She added: “We’ve all worked really hard on the pitch and behind the scenes to get to where we are today.”
Alnwick Town Ladies are in action again on Sunday when they take on Bradford City as St James’ Park, kick-off 2pm.