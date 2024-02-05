Alnwick Town Ladies share the points in end-to-end game and Morpeth Town Ladies score 11

Alnwick Town Ladies drew at Sunderland West End on Sunday. Picture: John Mason

After a goalless first half, Alnwick took the lead through Player of the Match Lucy Glenwright before the home team drew level.

Chloe Young saw an effort hit the post before Megan Sprot put the visitors back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home team scored another equaliser and Alnwick couldn’t find a winner, Sprot hitting the post as the game went from end to end.

Keeper Katy Stark made a couple of great saves to keep out Sunderland.

Alnwick will feel they could have won the game if they had been more clinical in both boxes.

They are seventh in the NERWFL Premier Division.

Morpeth Town Ladies, who beat Whitley Bay Lionesses 11-0, are aiming for promotion this season, despite only being formed in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading scorer Orla Callaghan got five on Sunday – four in the first half – to take her season’s total to 36.

The lasses are top of the Northumberland Football League Women’s Division One and Callaghan believes the team is more than capable of achieving promotion, and staying up if they reach the Premier League.

She said: “We have shown in our results so far that we are very capable of promotion.

“When we defeated Cramlington United, who are mid-table in the Premier League, 3-1 in the cup, this gave us the belief that we could hold our own in the division above.